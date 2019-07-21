See the exclusive first portrait of Scarlett Johansson and the cast of Black Widow

Image zoom Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Black Widow has arrived!

Fresh off the highly anticipated Comic-Con 2019 debut of the first Black Widow footage, Scarlett Johansson stopped by EW’s portrait studio with her new castmates.

“I don’t think I could have played this iteration of Natasha 10 years ago,” Johansson said during Marvel’s massive Hall H panel. “It would’ve been a very different film. I get to play Natasha as a fully realized woman and in all of her many facets. I’m excited for fans to see the flawed side of her, what she perceives to be the flawed side of her. And I’m looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger, so you guys will be seeing a lot of that.”

Directed by Cate Shortland, the long-rumored Black Widow standalone film also stars Rachel Weisz as Malena, Stranger Things’ David Harbour as Alexi, The Handmaid’s Tale’s O.T. Fagbenle as Mason, and Midsommar’s Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. The movie is set in Budapest and features Taskmaster as the main villain.

Couldn’t make it into Hall H? Check out our roundup of everything we learned inside the monumental Marvel Phase 4 announcement.

Black Widow is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.

