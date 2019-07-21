NOS4A2 renewed for second season

NOS4A2 (2019 TV series) type TV Show Network AMC Genre Horror

AMC has renewed the Zachary Quinto-starring horror show NOS4A2 for a second season. An adaptation of Joe Hill‘s 2013 novel, the show stars Quinto as “the Dracula of the interstate” Charlie Manx, who kidnaps children to reverse his aging. NOS4A2 costars Ashleigh Cummings as a teenager determined to take Manx down.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to bring the rest of Joe Hill’s amazing novel to television,” showrunner Jami O’Brien said in a statement. “Joe’s imagination is unparalleled. I love the characters and the world, and our colleagues at AMC have been wonderful partners. I’m grateful to be playing in the NOS4A2 sandbox.”

“This otherworldy series makes remarkable work of Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel, deftly helmed by Jami O’Brien and with captivating performances by Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings and the rest of the talented cast,” said David Madden, president of programming, AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “NOS4A2 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since its debut and we are ready to jump right back in to this story for season two.”

Season 1 of NOS4A2 is currently airing Sundays on AMC.

Season 1 of NOS4A2 is currently airing Sundays on AMC.

