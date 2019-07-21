Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Black Widow cast spills exclusive new details about their Marvel movie

By Sydney Bucksbaum
July 21, 2019 at 12:46 AM EDT

Black Widow

05/01/20
type
  • Movie
Genre

After introducing the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe nearly a decade ago, Scarlett Johansson is finally getting her Black Widow standalone movie.

Following the massive Marvel Comic-Con 2019 panel in Hall H, Johansson stopped by EW’s video studio along with her Black Widow costars Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and O.T. Fagbenle to give some exclusive details about the highly anticipated MCU Phase 4 prequel movie.

“Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific,” Johansson reveals. “She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow will introduce new characters like Harbor’s Alexei. “That is his by-day name, but at night he becomes the rock star the Red Guardian,” Harbour tells EW. “In the Cold War, the Americans were developing weaponry, and the Soviets were responding. The Americans developed Captain America, and the Soviets responded with something called the Red Guardian. In a way he’s a super-soldier, but he’s also a very complicated guy. He has a lot of flaws, a lot of idiosyncrasies. It’s a very rich character.”

Fans gathered in Hall H earlier were treated to the first footage of Black Widow, including Pugh’s character, Yelena, whom the actress describes as Natasha’s “sister figure.”

“They meet one another and it’s quite heightened and heated,” Pugh teases.

Weisz, meanwhile, plays Malena, who has “been cycled through the Black Widow Red Room [program] five times at this point in her life.”

“She’s quite a seasoned spy and assassin,” Weisz says. “She’s also deeply involved in a scientific experiment which I cannot tell you about because it’s part of the story we can’t talk about!”

As for Fagbenle, he describes his character, Mason, as “a fixer.”

“He’s the guy who can get things done if you’re a spy or superhero and you need a bit of extra help,” the actor adds. “It’s a bit of a complex relationship with Natasha because obviously, ostensibly we have this kind of business transaction, but I think there’s a little romantic frisson.”

Watch the full interview, exclusively on EW, above.

Black Widow is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.

Related content:

Black Widow

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 05/01/20
director
Performers
Complete Coverage
Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
The Gifted team explains X-Men connection
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Black Widow cast spills exclusive new details about their Marvel movie
7/21/2019
See the exclusive first portrait of Angelina Jolie and the cast of The Eternals
7/21/2019
See the exclusive first portrait of Scarlett Johansson and the cast of Black Widow
7/21/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Events

All Topics in Events

EDIT POST