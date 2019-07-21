Harley Quinn beats the crap out of the Joker in new trailer for the DC Universe animated series

Harley Quinn type TV Show Network DC Universe Genre Animated,

Superhero

A new trailer for the upcoming DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn was released at Comic-Con 2019 on Saturday and it certainly packs a bunch.

The edgy cartoon features Kaley Cuoco voicing the Queenpin of Gotham as she wreaks havoc on both the heroes and villains of Gotham City.

Soundtracked to a kinetic cover of the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song “Love Is All Around,” the promo teases appearances from everyone from Aquaman to Kite Man to Clayface.

More importantly, it shows Harley getting back at her ex-flame the Joker by taking a bat to his face and privates.

Cuoco executive produces the show along with Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, with Jennifer Coyle serving as a Supervising Producer. Fans who attended the DC Universe panel at Comic-Con also had the chance to screen the show’s pilot.

Other highlights from the DC Universe presentation include a premiere date for Titans season 2, a season 2 renewal for Doom Patrol, and the announcement of a fourth season for Young Justice.

A premiere date for Harley Quinn has yet to be announced.

