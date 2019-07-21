Stars take a trip under the sea in EW's Comic-Con 2019 Facebook & Instagram Stories Studio

Image zoom EW/Instagram

All Comic-Con weekend the biggest stars in film and television have been going under the sea, taking photos in our EW Facebook & Instagram Stories Studio inside the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

See who took the best Boomerangs ahead.

Maisie Williams

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams finally gets her turn to sit on the throne.

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ready to serve and protect the deep seas.

The cast of Arrow

The Arrow cast trade their bow and arrows for a trident and a crystal ball — and the August issue of Entertainment Weekly featuring star Stephen Amell on the cover!

The cast of His Dark Materials

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s working on music for the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, was the perfect person to guide His Dark Materials costars Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen under the sea.

The cast of The Rookie

The cast of ABC’s The Rookie have bubble guns and know how to use them.

