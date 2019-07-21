Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock almost costarred in Creepshow episode

Dave Chappelle has only acted in a handful of projects since departing Chappelle’s Show back in 2005. But according to Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, Chappelle came close to appearing in Nicotero’s upcoming horror anthology show.

“There are two stories that we developed that we didn’t shoot because we didn’t have enough money,” Nicotero said at the Comic-Con Creepshow panel on Friday night. “One of them was going to be Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.”

Nicotero’s interest in casting Chappelle seems to have been partly inspired by a Saturday Night Live sketch starring the comedian. The skit parodied the infamous Nicotero-directed sequence in The Walking Dead in which Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan kills Steven Yeun’s character, Glenn.

“That Dave Chappelle reshot the Negan scene…on Saturday Night Live, I was so honored,” said Nicotero.

Coincidentally — or not — Rock is currently starring in another horror project, the new Saw movie, which costars Samuel L. Jackson.

The actual cast of Creepshow includes Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls, all of whom attended the panel along with author Joe Hill.

Creepshow premieres on Shudder, Sept. 26. Watch the show’s trailer, above.

