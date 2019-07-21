See the exclusive first portrait of Angelina Jolie and the cast of The Eternals

Image zoom Eric Ray Davidson for EW

You don’t have to wait a whole year to see Angelina Jolie join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fresh off the Hall H announcement on Saturday that Jolie is joining the MCU in Phase 4 movie The Eternals, the actress stopped by EW’s Comic-Con 2019 portrait studio with her new costars.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said during Marvel’s panel. “I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

The Eternals, directed by The Rider’s Chloe Zhao, will star Jolie as Thena, along with Richard Madden (Icarus), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh).

“It’s about this group of incredible immortals, but through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet,” Zhao said.

“The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants,” added Madden. Ridloff also signed that she is playing the first deaf character in the MCU.

The Eternals has already started filming in London and is set for release on Nov. 6, 2020.

