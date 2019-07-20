What We Do in the Shadows creators tease how the world will expand in season 2

What We Do in the Shadows originally started as a 2014 movie, a mockumentary spoof on vampire films by directors and stars Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Then, earlier this year, it expanded into an FX TV series that gave further texture to this fictional world. And in a video interview with EW at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the show’s cast and creators teased that the world will expand even more in season 2.

“The world does expand,” executive producer Paul Simms told EW. “I think in the same way that the first season of the show showed that there were other subcultures that walk amongst us that we don’t know about, I think season 2 will expand that a little further, but it’ll just be more of these guys, which is my favorite part of the show.”

For instance, season 1 introduced Mark Proksch’s character Colin Robinson, an “energy vampire” who doesn’t drink people’s blood, but rather drains their energy by boring them with mundane talk. Might season 2 introduce even more variants of supernatural creatures?

“Our characters will come into contact I think with other kinds of vampires, but also other kinds of supernatural entities,” Simms teased. “A lot of it is figuring out which kinds of creatures exist in this universe, which Jemaine is the ultimate arbiter of. Leprechauns do not exist in this universe. Witches do.”

Werewolves, of course, definitely exist in the world of What We Do in the Shadows, dating back to the original movie. A highlight of season 1 was the all-star episode featuring cameos from actors who had previously played vampires in other movies and TV shows, including Waititi, Clement, Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, and more. Might a similar summit occur with actors who have played werewolves? The crew seemed amenable to the idea. After EW’s Gerrad Hall started listing some (Taylor Lautner, Tyler Posey, Michael J. Fox…), Clement said, “that’s a good list. Can we get it?”

Watch the video above.

Related content: