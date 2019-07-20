Westworld cast and creators tease season 3: 'Insight' and 'tragedy'

By Derek Lawrence
July 20, 2019 at 07:15 PM EDT

Westworld

  • TV Show
“Insight” and “tragedy.”

That’s as close as you’ll get to spoilers from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

The duo were joined by stars Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Thandie Newton, and Tessa Thompson in EW’s San Diego Comic-Con video studio Saturday, where they said as much as they could (i.e., not much) about the sci-fi drama’s mysterious third season.

“I think Dolores is on a mission that none of us really know the full extent of quite yet,” teased Wood, while Thompson said of Hale, “There’s some mystery of, if in fact this being goes into the world, what her purpose is.”

Of his character, Wright said, “Bernard is pretty much always a step and a half behind. We’re in a new setting, we’re in the world, and it’s a new situation for all of us. He has specific reasons too for kind of trying to reshape himself.”

While the other actors have been around since season 1, Paul joins the HBO series as a construction worker with a robot buddy. The Breaking Bad alum pulled the curtain back a little more, revealing, “Caleb is a character that just allows the audience a look into someone that is living inside of this world… He comes from an interesting past that we will get to know a lot about very early on, and he crosses paths with this lovely being [gesturing to Wood] very soon, and they create a relationship.”

Watch the video above for more. Westworld returns in 2020.

