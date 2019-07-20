Image zoom Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston is bringing back the Marvel villain you love to hate.

During Marvel’s big Comic-Con 2019 panel, the actor surprised the thousands of fans gathered in Hall H to reveal the long-awaited first details about what version of Loki he’ll be playing in his upcoming standalone Disney+ streaming series, including that the title will simply be: Loki.

“You guys saw Avengers right?” Hiddleston joked to the cheering crowd. “So he’s still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen. Kevin [Feige] has generally shown me what his plans are. I can’t tell you any of them, but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Hiddleston was joined onstage by Feige during the panel and they both emphasized that the Loki in the streaming series is not the Loki who grew and changed for the better and who ultimately sacrificed his own life in a heroic move to try to stop Thanos in Thor: Ragnarok. This is still an Avengers-era Loki, aka the manipulative, selfish and evil villain.

Loki, set to begin streaming in spring of 2021, will also answer the question of what happened after he grabbed the Tesseract during the botched time heist in Avengers: Endgame.

“The question I got asked more than any other question in Endgame was where did Loki go, what happened to Loki?” Feige says. “This series will answer where he went.”

Additional reporting by Devan Coggan

