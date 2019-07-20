Titans season 2 premiere date revealed

Image zoom Matthias Clamer/Warner Bros.

Mark your calendars: Titans season 2 officially has a premiere date.

DC Universe’s first live-action series will return to the streaming service with new episodes beginning Friday, Sept. 6. The news was announced during DC Universe and Warner Bros. TV’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday night.

Titans is based on DC Comics characters from Teen Titans, including Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Koriand’r/Starfire (Anna Diop), Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft), Gar Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and more young heroes who are forced to come together to fight evil. The show is currently in production on season 2, which will feature new characters like Bruce Wayne (Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen), Deathstroke (NYPD Blue vet Esai Morales), and Superboy (newcomer Joshua Orpin).

The DC Universe series was in the news earlier this week for a tragic reason, as a special effects coordinator was killed after an accident during an off-site effects test. Production on the show was shut down for two days.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot,” the show’s producers, Warner Bros. TV and DC Universe, said in a statement. “Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

