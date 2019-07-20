The Walking Dead cast says goodbye to Danai Gurira: 'We're gonna miss you so much'

Danai Gurira has officially announced that season 10 will be her last on The Walking Dead, so now it’s time for her costars to say goodbye.

The cast of the AMC zombie hit came through EW’s San Diego Comic-Con video studio Saturday, and Gurira addressed her emotional reaction to confirming the big news at Friday’s panel, leading Jeffrey Dean Morgan to share a sweet message.

“Your words were causing me to tear up,” he admitted. “I thought what Danai said yesterday was just beautiful. We’re gonna miss you so much. We love you.”

“I’m going to miss everyone too,” Gurira responded. “But this show is amazing and it carries on, and the ‘TWD forever family’ thing does not die, so don’t be deleting my number, y’all!”

As the last original Walking Dead cast member, Norman Reedus has been there for Gurira’s full eight-plus-season run, meaning her departure has a little extra significance for him.

“Her first scene coming into the prison with me and Andy [Lincoln], and Andy and I were both like, ‘Oh, this girl is badass,’ like right off the bat,” he recalled. “She’s been graceful, she’s been elegant, she’s been ferocious, she’s been a leader. She leads by example, and she’s also infectious with her attitude and her professionalism; she’s never unprepared, she’s a joy to work with. If you’re in a scene with Danai, you know it’s going to be awesome… Like Jeff said, she’s going to be missed. She’s definitely one of the big ones.”

For more from the cast, including who will plan Gurira’s wrap party, watch the video above. The Walking Dead returns to AMC for season 10 on Oct. 6.

