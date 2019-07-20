The Goldbergs to go on Vacation in season 7 premiere

Set your course for Walley World — the Goldbergs are going on Vacation!

The stars of The Goldbergs and its spin-off Schooled stopped by the EW video studio at Comic-Con Saturday morning, where they hinted at what’s to come for their throwback-happy series. “The first script [of the season], we’re doing Vacation,” Goldbergs star Troy Gentile told EW’s Gerrad Hall in a live video broadcast on our YouTube channel. “I’m not going to tell you guys where, but we’re going on vacation.”

Past season premieres of The Goldbergs have also been dedicated homages to ‘80s classics, like Risky Business and The Breakfast Club. “Usually our first episode is some rendition,” Gentile continued. “Right off the bat!”

Goldbergs matriarch Wendi McLendon-Covey should be thrilled: “I would really, really love to see this family go on vacation like the Griswolds,” the actress told EW in 2017. “Like the first Vacation movie. They have the station wagon, so I want to see these idiots go on a road trip. I need to see that.”

And in the next decade, what pop-culture tributes might fans find on Schooled? Star Brett Dier hasn’t seen a script yet, but he’s hoping to get the chance to see how deep the rabbit hole goes. “You know what I think they might do, maybe? The Matrix. Maybe,” the star suggested. “I mean, that’d be cool.” The group conversation then dissolved, obviously, into an extended Keanu Reeves appreciation.

For more from the cast of The Goldbergs and Schooled, watch the video above. And keep checking back for more coverage of San Diego Comic-Con!

