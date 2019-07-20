The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

On Heroes, Sendhil Ramamurthy played a well-intentioned doctor who was essentially one of the good guys. Now he’s stepping to the bad side for his next role.

Ramamurthy will recur in The Flash season 6 as Dr. Ramsey Rosso, a.k.a. the DC Comics villain Bloodwork. The CW super-series’ cast and producers revealed the news during their San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday evening.

A genius physician and the world’s leading expert on hematological oncology, Rosso used to work with Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and “rekindles their friendship after they are reunited by an unexpected event,” according to the official character description. “But their longtime bond is quickly shattered when the doctor’s desire to defy the laws of nature takes him down a dark path… one that transforms Rosso from an old friend into the most chilling villain Team Flash has ever faced: the monstrous Bloodwork.”

Image zoom WBTV; DC

When EW spoke to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace recently, he said the season’s villain would share a unique connection with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). “The emotional journey that the big bad is on mirrors the emotional journey that Barry Allen must face going into season 6,” Wallace told EW. “The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne. Because this year’s big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it’s going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we’ve seen in the last few seasons.”

As EW previously reported, season 6 will be dramatically affected by “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” this winter’s five-hour mega-crossover. “We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” said Wallace. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

Related content: