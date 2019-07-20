See the first trailer for The Expanse season 4

The Expanse type TV Show Network Amazon,

Syfy Genre Sci-fi

Welcome back to The Expanse.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday, Amazon unveiled the trailer and premiere date for The Expanse season 4, which debuts Dec. 13. This will be the first installment since Amazon revived the former Syfy series.

On Friday, the cast and creative team stopped by EW’s video studio (the interview can be seen above), and showrunner Naren Shankar said season 4 “is a new starting point for the show and it changes everything going forward.” Star Dominique Tipper added, “It expands.” (Hey, I see what you did there!)

Here’s the more official description of the new season: “Season 4 of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.”

Watch the teaser trailer and a new clip from The Expanse above.

