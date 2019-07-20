Patrick Stewart is finally stepping back into his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, but the actor says he very nearly turned down the chance to “boldly go” once more.

Stewart and his Star Trek: Picard castmates stopped by EW’s video studio at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, where the once and future Picard said he first met with the show’s development team (executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman and Discovery writer Kirsten Beyer) “on the advance understanding that [he] was going to pass.”

“I said, ‘I want to meet with you because your offer was so lovely that I need to have time to explain to you why I’m going to say no,’” Stewart recalled. “And I did, and then they talked, a lot.” Afterward, he asked for everything the trio had said to be written down. “And when I read them, I felt differently.”

The rest of the actors offered the vaguest of teases about their characters: Alison Pill plays a researcher who “gets into some antics,” Michelle Hurd is “part of an unrelated past of Picard’s,” and Brent Spiner — who, as the show’s first trailer revealed, will reprise his role as Data — remained tight-lipped about the android’s role in the show. (The Next Generation’s Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes, and Jonathan Del Arco are also returning as Deanna Troi, William Riker, and a Borg, respectively. Jeri Ryan, meanwhile, will reprise her Voyager role as ex-Borg Seven of Nine.)

And, of course, Picard’s dog was discussed. Stewart said the pooch is “unlikely” to appear in space this season, but he added that if viewers like him, “I think he could go anywhere in the next season.”

If that holds true, we can probably expect a lot more canine adventures for Picard season 2. Check out the full interview with the cast above, and be sure to catch up on all our Comic-Con interviews here.

