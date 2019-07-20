Star Trek animated series from Rick and Morty writer reveals first images, voice cast

Image zoom CBS

If you’ve ever watched a Star Trek show (or one particular Next Generation episode) and thought, “Gee, I wonder what the support crew is up to, like, week to week,” CBS All Access will soon have the show for you.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated comedy series launching in 2020, will boldly go where no Star Trek series has gone before: one of the least important ships in all of Starfleet. Set in the year 2380, the show will follow a group of low-level crew members aboard the USS Cerritos. During Saturday’s super-sized Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) revealed a first look at the characters of Lower Decks, along with the show’s main voice cast.

The cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero as the main quartet of ensigns, along with Dawnn Lewis (Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival) and Jerry O’Connell as two of the ship’s higher-ups. MadTV alum Gillian Vigman is also on board as Dr. T’Ana, a particularly feline crew member.

McMahan also showed off an intriguing look at the Cerritos’ holodeck:

This being an animated comedy series, that holodeck will presumably be the site of many a madcap adventure.

