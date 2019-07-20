Star Trek: Discovery type TV Show Network CBS All Access Genre Sci-fi

Star Trek: Discovery has released its first photos from its mysterious third season (below).

Season 2 concluded with the crew of the USS Discovery plunging their ship into a wormhole transporting them a whopping 950 years into the future — further into the future that the franchise has ever explored.

Here are the first images which have Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and a new character named Cleveland Booker, “Book” for short, (David Ajala) on a planet:

Image zoom Lilja Jónsdóttir/CBS

The photos were released at the Star Trek: Discovery San Diego Comic-Con panel, where Book was described as “a character who’s going to break the rules just a little bit.”

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman assured fans that though the new future would be very different, it would adhere to creator Gene Roddenberry’s optimistic vision. Kurtzman also noted that the producers wanted to bring season 2 additions Spock (Ethan Peck), Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) into the new season.

“All things being equal we would have brought them with us but that would have broken canon,” Kurtzman said, then added: “There’s been a lot of speculation about whether they should get their own show.” He then asked the crowd to cheers: “Do you want them to get their own show?”

The team also announced 6 more episodes of the Short Treks short-form series, with a trailer for the new episodes:

