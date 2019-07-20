Marvel reveals new details about Shang-Chi movie

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images; Marvel

Marvel is sharing new details about its upcoming Shang-Chi movie — its first about a superhero of Asian descent.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige introduced the film during the studio’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, revealing that its official title will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it’s due for release on Feb. 12, 2021.

Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu has been cast as Shang-Chi, while Tony Leung will play the Mandarin (yes, the real one this time, unlike the character we met in Iron Man 3). Awkwafina has also been cast in the film, it was announced Saturday.

Image zoom CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Short Term 12′s Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Shang-Chi, which centers on the classic comics character and kung fu master. Wonder Woman 1984 screenwriter Dave Callaham is writing the script.

“I grew up on an island in the middle of the pacific called Maui in a small town called Haiku that had about the population of this room, so standing on this stage is really terrifying for me,” Daniel Cretton said. “But what’s really cool is I grew up with friends who were Japanese, Chinese, Caucasian, Filipino, Portuguese, Korean, that’s the norm in Hawaii. And it’s so exciting to see Kevin and his amazing team begin to create an MCU that begins to reflect all the beautiful colors I see in this room.”

Jim Starlin and Steve Englehart created the character for Marvel Comics in 1973, introducing him as a Chinese-born kung fu master who rebels against his father, the infamous villain Fu Manchu, and turns to heroism. When the film was first announced, early reports suggested that Marvel and Callaham are looking to put a modern spin on the character, with Asian and Asian-American actors and filmmakers.

Related content: