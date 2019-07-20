Rose Leslie will not be returning for fourth season of The Good Fight 

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rose Leslie is hanging up her gloves on The Good Fight.

The actress, who played lawyer Maia Rindell on the CBS All Access courtroom drama, is calling it quits after appearing in the first three seasons of the series.

The show’s creators Robert and Michelle King confirmed that she will not be returning as a series regular for a fourth season while speaking to TVLine at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Robert and Michelle told the outlet that the previous season’s final episode was her “sendoff.”

Leslie’s departure will not be a major surprise for fans of the show. When we last saw her character on The Good Fight in the season 3 finale, she was moving to Washington, DC to start a new firm with Roland Blum, played by Michael Sheen.

Her fellow original castmates Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel are also departing the show, while Audra McDonald, Michael Boatman, and Nyambi Nyambi will be coming aboard next season.

Leslie is married to Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who played her one-time love interest/knower of nothing, Jon Snow on the now-wrapped HBO fantasy series. The couple hinted at their joint unemployment during Harington’s opening monologue as Saturday Night Live host back in early April. When Leslie jokingly wondered how they would support themselves with neither working, Harington quipped, “I’ll make my jewelry. And you… have your little songs.”

The Good Fight‘s fourth season will premiere sometime next year.