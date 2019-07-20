Riverdale stars tease season 4's central mystery: 'Each flashback will tell us a little more'

Riverdale type TV Show Network The CW Genre Drama

Riverdale is no stranger to crazy, jaw-dropping mysteries. But when the season 3 finale ended on the darkest flash forward that implied something horrible happens to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) in the future, The CW’s Archie Comics drama absolutely destroyed everything fans thought they knew about the series. What happens to Jughead? How are Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) involved?

When the Riverdale stars stopped by EW’s Comic-Con video suite on Saturday, they teased that the central mystery of season 4 is going to be told through many small flashbacks.

“Season 4 is definitely senior year, high school focused, more about the relationships and those dynamics and obviously the mystery of what we saw at the end of season 3,” Mendes says. “We’re going to be coming back to that, having little flashes throughout to gather more information. Each flashback will tell us a little more.”

And Reinhart teases another big mystery will be introduced in either in episode 2 or 3 … but none of her co-stars even remembered what it was because “there’s always like 12 mysteries going on,” Reinhart jokes.

But what fans can expect from the new season is more football, more Mad Dog (Apa promises that we’ll even find out his real name!) and more Reggie. And speaking of Reggie, Mendes promises that Veronica’s standing with her ex-fling will be addressed in the second episode of the season. As for what Madeleine Petsch is most excited about?

“There’s going to be more Chad Michael Murray,” Petsch says. “Chad Michael Murray’s coming back.”

Check out our full interview with the Riverdale stars above:

Riverdale season 4 premieres Oct. 9 on The CW.

