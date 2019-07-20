Preacher stars dish on final season's 'emotional' ending: 'It absolutely gutted me'

Preacher type TV Show Network AMC Genre Comedy,

Fantasy

Preacher is going out with a bang… and some tears? Now that’s something we haven’t seen from this wild series before.

The fourth season of the AMC comic book adaptation will be its last, and when the stars stopped by EW’s San Diego Comic-Con video studio Saturday, they revealed that the final episode is more emotional than you may be expecting.

“A lot of our scenes are beautifully… not wrapped up, but I’m particularly fond of how we finish,” Ruth Negga, who plays Tulip O’Hare, said. “It’s very emotional, but it’s kind of perfect. It’s an odd finish, but it’s like a reckoning of two people who have had an ongoing thing but deeply respectful of each other in a strange way.”

Julie Ann Emery, who plays villain Lara Featherstone, agreed, adding, “The final episode is gigantic, and it’s also highly emotional. It absolutely gutted me.”

But even though Dominic Cooper, who plays antihero Jesse Custer, said there were “loads more story lines they could have done with it from the comic” to continue making new seasons, he’s glad that showrunners Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Sam Catlin decided to end it after this season.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done and we’re pleased that it has come to an end, that they made the decision to wrap it up and not let it become something that they didn’t know it was,” Cooper said. “There was some uncertainty as to whether they were going to carry it on… but I think it was a great decision to say, ‘Let’s finish it.’ It’s going to be an incredible season.”

As for what fans can expect from the fourth and final season, Cooper promised more of the same in that “it’s more peculiar than anything on television at the moment.”

“It’s the extremes; it’s ludicrous in a sense, but it’s also embedded in a very human but interesting take on the world at the moment,” he said. “It brings up interesting conversations about religion and does exactly what the comics did, which is a view on this world that we’re living in, this chaotic madness from the perspective of one person. It’s complete madness.”

Watch the full interview above. Preacher season 4 premieres Aug. 4 on AMC.

