Natalie Portman set to play female Thor in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder

Step aside, Chris Hemsworth. There’s a new Thor in town.

Natalie Portman is returning to Marvel for the Phase 4 Thor movie, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. And this time, she’s picking up Mjölnir herself.

During Marvel’s massive Hall H Comic-Con 2019 panel on Saturday, the actress joined Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson on stage to make the announcement that had the crowd going absolutely wild as she actually held up a prop Mjölnir. “I’ve always had a little hammer envy,” she says. Talk about being worthy!

Portman’s Jane Foster was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a non-speaking cameo in Avengers: Endgame. Her super new role in the fourth Thor film is based on Jason Aaron’s comic book run that saw Jane Foster ultimately become the Mighty Lady Thor when Thor Odinson finds himself unworthy of picking up Mjölnir for the first time in the rebooted Thor #1. Jane steps in to become the hero, and even faces off against Thor himself. But Marvel kept her identity under wraps for eight issues until it was finally revealed to be Jane, a move that had fans praising Aaron’s run.

During the panel, Marvel also confirmed what we already knew, that Thor: Ragnarok helmer Waititi will return to direct as well as write this latest installment.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters Nov. 5, 2021.

—With reporting by Devan Coggan

