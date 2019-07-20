Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

The end of the CW’s Arrow will also mark a new beginning: star Katie Cassidy Rodgers, who plays Laurel (in multiple incarnations) on the series, will make her directorial debut with an episode of the show’s eighth and final season.

Star Stephen Amell let the news slip to EW’s Chancellor Agard when he, Rodgers, and more members of the cast visited the EW video studio at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday morning. The new role has been long in the works for the actress: “Throughout the years I always have wanted to, and I just started shadowing more and shadowing more, and I recently did the Warner Bros. directors’ program, which was incredible,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to direct all you!”

Rodgers isn’t the only CW actor to take her first turn helming an episode this year; Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will also make her directorial debut on her show’s upcoming fifth season, and Caity Lotz will do the same on Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth.

The stars of Arrow will take the stage at Comic-Con for the last time Saturday afternoon, and are savoring the superhero drama’s final run. “I just hope people enjoy the ride on the last season,” Amell said. “The first seven episodes leading into the crossover feel like we’re playing our greatest hits, so to speak, and alluding to memorable moments in the series.”

“It feels like almost a tribute, in a way, the entire season,” Rodgers echoed him. “And each episode I think is going to feel like a miniature movie.”

For more from the cast of Arrow, check out the video above. And keep checking back for more coverage of San Diego Comic-Con!

