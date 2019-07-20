Doom Patrol season 2 announced at Comic-Con for 2020 premiere

Image zoom Jace Downs/Warner Bros.

It’s been a wacky and wild season 1 for the Doom Patrol squad, and there will be even more oddities coming their way in season 2.

While at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, executive producer Jeremy Carver and star Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol‘s resident Crazy Jane) were on hand to announce the official renewal with more episodes on the docket to premiere in 2020.

The green light comes courtesy of a new deal between the DC Universe streaming service and HBO Max, the streaming service from WarnerMedia. The season 2 episodes will now debut simultaneously on DC Universe and HBO Max next year. All 15 episodes of season 1 will also join the HBO Max program library when the platform launches in spring 2020.

Doom Patrol introduced Guerrero, April Bowlby as Elasti-Girl, Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as the Chief, and Alan Tudyk as Mr. Nobody.

When teasing what stories could come in season 2, Carver previously referenced, among other things, Dorothy Spinner, the Chief’s daughter whose history in the Grant Morrison and Richard Case comics come with many possibilities.

“We’ve introduced something of a major new character with the Chief’s daughter, and we have still simmering resentments between the team and the Chief that will have to be resolved one way or another,” he told EW. “We have over 60 years of current and Silver Age and Bronze Age Doom Patrol comics, which really have been a lifesaver and an absolute repository of some of the most wonderfully bizarre and crazy ideas, but also beautiful character moments and depictions. We went full steam into season 1 with a ‘smoke ‘em if you got ‘em’ attitude, and we intend to fully continue that in any potential season 2 to come. There’s a lot more where that came from.”

