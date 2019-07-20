Daniel Brühl is returning as Baron Zemo for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Image zoom Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios; Marvel Comics

Steve Rogers may be gone, but his villains are not. At Marvel Studios’ big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the studio unveiled some exclusive footage from the upcoming Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That footage showed that Daniel Brühl‘s Baron Zemo (last seen in Captain America: Civil War) is alive and well.

“I can’t imagine what you all must be thinking. A villain seizes control of the panel and you expect me to threaten some unspeakable act of violence,” Brühl’s Zemo said in the footage. “I simply wanted to say hello to some old friends. Gentlemen, I’ll be seeing you very soon.”

An important difference from Civil War: This time, Zemo was sporting a purple mask, much like his comic-book counterpart. While the MCU version of Zemo is a Sokovian survivor who sought revenge on the Avengers for Ultron’s devastation of his country, the comic-book version is a straight-up Nazi supervillain. The original Baron Zemo was responsible for rigging the explosive plane that “killed” the comics version of Bucky, before his re-emergence as the Winter Soldier decades later — making him a particularly fitting villain for this new show.

Picking up in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will find Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson now bearing the Captain America shield that was bequeathed to him by an aged Steve Rogers at the end of that blockbuster. Although both Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) have served as Captain America at various points in Marvel’s comic continuity, the burden appears to sit squarely on the Falcon’s shoulders for now.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is slated to hit Disney+ in fall 2020.

Stay tuned for more Marvel news from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

—With reporting from Devan Coggan

