Team Michael rejoice! Brett Dier to make one last return to Jane the Virgin

That sound you hear is Rafael getting nervous.

Stopping by EW’s Comic-Con video suite to promote his ABC comedy Schooled, Brett Dier revealed that he will be back as Michael before Jane the Virgin concludes next month.

“My character is almost wrapped up,” he shared. “There’s three episodes left of the whole show and I’m in one of them.”

Viewers last saw Michael earlier this season when Jane (Gina Rodriguez) left him behind in Montana, seemingly deciding once and for all that Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is her true love. (We’d argue it’s actually Petra.)

When EW’s Gerrad Hall pointed out to Dier that he’s now in another love triangle on Schooled, the actor joked, “Why do I keep doing them? It’s because I’m with the Illuminati and I need to incorporate triangles.”

Watch Dier’s full interview above.

Jane the Virgin airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

