Black Lightning star Cress Williams wouldn’t be shocked if his lightning-powered hero eventually ended up crossing over with the heroes of the CW’s Arrowverse.

During the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, an audience member asked if Black Lightning would ever mix it up with The CW’s other superhero shows, and Williams says he has heard some early unofficial rumblings.

“I’ve heard lots of talk, nothing like official,” Williams told the audience. “But at this point, I can say I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Fans have wondered if Williams’ hero would ever cross paths with Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow since Black Lightning premiered in 2018 because it, like the other Arrowverse dramas, is produced by Greg Berlanti. However, Black Lightning executive producer/showrunner Salim Akil has always maintained that the show is separate from those series.

“We are in our own world,” Akil told EW at the end of season 1. “We’re not in the Arrowverse. We’re not in the Supergirl universe. We’re in the Black Lightning universe. If there’s ever a crossover, Supergirl will come to Freeland, or Green Arrow will come to Freeland.”

Elsewhere during the panel, stars Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain, who play Black Lightning’s superpowered daughters Anissa/Thunder and Jennifer/Lightning, talked about teaming up in season 3.

“Jennifer and Anissa, they’re really partners in crime,” said McClain, noting that they just started production and have only read the first couple of scripts. “You’re going to see them together a lot more in general. I’m sure they’re going to fighting a lot more…Even in the first couple episodes, it’s like we’re inseparable.” Nafessa Williams added, “We’re leaning on each other, and we’re kind of all we have right now.”

Black Lightning returns to The CW for its third season on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET

