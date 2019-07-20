Arrow casts Russian Doll actor as John Diggle Jr.

Fall TV Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

John Diggle’s sons will clash in the final season of Arrow.

The CW superhero drama has cast new series regular Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) as the adult version of John Diggle Jr., a.k.a. J.J., the son of Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson). Last season Arrow revealed that there’s a rift between J.J., who is now the leader of the Deathstroke Gang, and his adopted brother Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones) and their father.

“We’re going to have a bit of sibling rivalry in our future story line,” Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz tells EW of the show’s eighth season. In fact, the audience can expect J.J. to face off against both Connor and Mia (Katherine McNamara), who are still working together in the new season.

Image zoom WBTV; The CW Network

Arrow’s seventh season ended with Connor, Mia, and William (new series regular Ben Lewis) banding together with the past members of Team Arrow to take down the wall separating the prosperous Glades from the rest of Star City, which had fallen on dismal times. When the new season begins, we’ll see the three kids adjusting to becoming the newest incarnation of Team Arrow.

“They’re struggling with how to be a team for the first time,” Schwartz previously told EW, with executive producer Marc Guggenheim adding: “There’s also the feeling that these kids are just kids and they’re flying without a net. Future Rene, Future Dinah, and Future Felicity are all gone, per the end of season 7, so they’re left to figure things out on their own.”

Barnett’s previous credits include Netflix’s Tales of the City, Chicago Fire, and Valor.

Arrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

