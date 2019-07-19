The Fear the Walking Dead midseason finale will be hitting your TV screen Sunday, July 21. But you don’t have to wait until then to see what happens to Alicia and company. You can watch the beginning of the midseason finale right here and right now.

That’s right, we’ve got your exclusive first look at the first few minutes of the episode, and it is a flashback to kinder, simpler times. Watch on as Alicia, Morgan, Strand, and the others put the call out to help anyone in need of assistance. It appears their radio communications are going completely unheard, and they start to lose hope until….

Finally, a voice emerges on the other end of the line, and it changes everything. Watch the connection that started the group down their path of despair for yourself in the video above, and then take in the rest of the midseason finale Sunday night on AMC. Will Alicia survive? Hell, will anyone survive with that imminent nuclear meltdown?

We’ll have your full postmortem with the showrunners after the episode airs, but for now, sit back and enjoy the first few minutes, and the flashback to what started it all.

