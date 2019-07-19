Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll cast in season 10 of The Walking Dead

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Due to the nature of people getting eaten by zombies and having their brains bashed in by lunatics wielding baseball bats or putting their heads on spikes, there tends to be a fair amount of turnover on The Walking Dead. Fan favorites depart, and new folks arrive.

There was a quite a bit of attrition last season on the show as Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Pollyanna McIntosh’s Anne/Jadis flew away on a helicopter, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie took a leave of absence (although she may be back at some point), and Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson), and Henry (Matt Lintz) got spiked by Alpha.

And while we met several new allies and villains in season 9, the repopulating will continue as two familiar faces will be making their way to The Walking Dead in season 10 (which premieres Oct. 6 on AMC). It was announced during TWD’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Friday that Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll would be joining the show.

Birch, who is most famous for starring in American Beauty (which won the Oscar for Best Picture) and garnered a Golden Globe Best Actress nomination for her work in Ghost World, will be joining the ranks of the Whisperers as Gamma. During the panel, exec producer Gale Anne Hurd said of Birch, “She is going to be playing Gamma, a Whisperer who is fiercely protective of Alpha.”

Carroll, who recently appeared on FX’s Snowfall, is best known for playing John Murphy on HBO’s critically acclaimed The Leftovers. His TWD character of Virgil was described by Hurd on the panel as follows: “He encounters some of our group. He’s going to be desperately trying to get home to his family. We look forward to sharing their stories and these fine actors with you.”

Check back for more news to come out of The Walking Dead panel, including the debut of the season 10 trailer.

