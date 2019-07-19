Watch the shocking new Walking Dead season 10 trailer

AMC released the first trailer for season 10 of The Walking Dead during the show’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Friday, and the crowd was treated to several shocking images. But why should they be the only ones shocked?

You too can now watch the trailer for yourself and ask yourself questions like: Why is Michonne holding Negan’s barbed wire covered baseball bat, Lucille? And while we’re at it, why is Michonne kissing Ezekiel?!?

But even though Danai Gurira also confirmed during the panel that season 10 of the show would indeed be her last (and we have exclusive scoop on that right here), it’s not only about Michonne. The trailer also shows the next phase of the war against the Whisperers and the reaction to their terror, seen most prominently in a “Silence the Whisperers” slogan. And then there is that scene between Daryl and Carol, sure to have fans all abuzz with excitement.

But don’t take our word for it. Watch the trailer for season 10 (which premieres Oct. 6) yourself above, and also make sure to check out the latest Walking Dead casting news as well.

