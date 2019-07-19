Veronica Mars drops surprise at Comic-Con: All episodes of season 4 revival available now

By Sarah Rodman
July 19, 2019 at 03:45 PM EDT
For fans eagerly anticipating Hulu’s revival of Veronica Mars, the wait just got a lot shorter. On Friday, at the close of the panel for the series at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that instead of making folks wait until the originally announced premiere date of July 26 to see Kristen Bell and the gang back in action that all eight episodes were dropping immediately on the streaming service.

That’s a full week earlier for interested parties to find out the state of Logan and Veronica’s relationship five years after the Kickstarter-ed movie, dive into the mystery of who is bombing popular spring break locations in Neptune, and react to familiar faces like Ken Marino (Vinnie Van Lowe), Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas), and Max Greenfield (Leo D’Amato). Several new characters will also be popping up including Bell’s The Good Place co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, and comic/actor Patton Oswalt.

