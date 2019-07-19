Veronica Mars cast says to expect buns and guns in new 'adult' version

Veronica Mars (TV Show) type TV Show

Veronica Mars is all grown up.

The cast of Veronica Mars joined EW live at our Comic-Con 2019 video studio to talk about how the upcoming Hulu revival differs from the series’ original run, which originally aired on UPN and The CW for three seasons from 2004 to 2007, before launching a 2014 movie.

“It’s an adult show, it’s not teenage noir,” shared star Kristen Bell, with Ryan Hansen and Francis Capra, who play Dick Casablancas and Weevil Navarro, joking that the revival will also feature a lot of buns and guns.

While Bell insisted you don’t need to have seen the original to watch the new version, her TV dad, Enrico Colantoni, explains that part of the appeal of the revival is that the cast is “lucky enough to show characters that have literally grown up and grown old.”

He continued, “Usually you see a reboot, different actors come in and they restart the whole thing, but the blessing of this show is we’ve seen these characters grow up, and we’re already committed to their lives and where they’re going, so stick with us and you’ll just keep falling in love with us all over again.”

Watch the interview above.

