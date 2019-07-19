The Witcher reveals first trailer for Netflix series

The Witcher type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Fantasy

Ready for your first look at the Continent?

Netflix revealed the highly anticipated teaser trailer for The Witcher (above) at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

The footage was screened in Hall H, at the show’s debut panel.

For the uninitiated, The Witcher is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels (which also inspired a series of role-playing videogames), and is set in a land called the Continent that was invaded by demons from a parallel dimension, which also gave rise to a breed of monster killers called Witchers. The tale follows Witcher Geralt (Henry Cavill), sorceress Yennefer (Sherwood’s Anya Chalotra), and the mysterious young Ciri (newcomer Freya Allan), who come together to form an unlikely family of sorts.

“He’s not your average hero,” Cavill said of his character. “He’s a tough person who won’t treat everybody perfectly. He’s very hard on the exterior because that’s what he believes the world is… and all the decisions get him into trouble.”

Meanwhile, “Yennefer is on a journey on self discovery,” Chalotra said. “We look at her power and also her vulnerabilities, which make her a true survivor… She’s on a quest to find unconditional love.”

In addition to the trailer, Netflix screened several clips, one of which was a particular standout and unusually dramatic for a fantasy series: Yennefer talking to the corpse of baby on a beach about all the pain the infant has missed by not surviving.

