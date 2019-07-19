Image zoom Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

James Olsen is saying goodbye to National City.

Supergirl star Mehcad Brooks, who has played Superman’s pal since the show debuted, is leaving the CW superhero drama in the first half of season 5, EW has learned exclusively. The actor-musician is departing on his own accord in order to focus on feature films and develop a cable series in which he would star. He’s also currently writing a book.

Although there aren’t any details on how the character will be written off the show, the door is always open for him to return.

“We love Mehcad and we’re sad to see him leave the show as a series regular, but we’re excited for both Mehcad and James Olsen’s future,” said showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller in a statement. “He’ll always be a part of our Supergirl family and we look forward to James returning to National City at some point to visit his sister and his super friends.”

This has been a big week for Supergirl cast news. Former series regular Jeremy Jordan is returning for three episodes in the back half of the season, and TVLine reports that Andrea Brooks, who plays Eve Teschmacher, has been promoted to series regular.

Supergirl returns Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

