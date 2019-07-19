Watch the SpongeBob SquarePants cast do impressions of each other

SpongeBob SquarePants type TV Show Network Nickelodeon Genre Animated,

Comedy

Are you ready, kids?

A day after taking the stage together for a 20th-anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants stopped by EW’s Comic-Con video suite to celebrate two decades of the beloved series in a live video on EW’s YouTube channel. And while we’re all used to hearing Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Mr. Lawrence as Plankton, and Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy, what about when they play each other’s characters?

“It’s kind of like when you’re in a family,” Kenny told EW’s Marc Snetiker. “When you’ve been in a family for 20 years, all your brothers and sisters can do impressions of each other, and your mom and your dad, so it’s kind of like that.”

“I can’t do SpongeBob,” Brown said right up front. “Bill does a great Clancy, and Clancy, I think, can do me pretty well,” Mr. Lawrence observed. Everybody likes to impersonate Squidward and nobody can manage Sandy (“I sound like SpongeBob’s Texas cousin,” Kenny lamented after an attempt).

After a chorus of Mr. Krabs cackles, Kenny admitted that nobody can replicate Brown’s unique “shocked yelp,” which the actor then helpfully demonstrated. And perhaps surprisingly, Patrick challenges them all (though they tried their best). “We just sound like dumb guy 101, but Bill actually brings an extra dumbness to it that we just can’t bring,” Kenny said admiringly. “He knocks like five IQ points off. Bill is the smartest guy to ever make a career playing dumb guys.”

To see the impressions for yourself and hear the cast reveal where they hope their characters end up, watch the video above. And keep checking back for more of EW’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con all week!

