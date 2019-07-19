See Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in first look photos from TBS' Snowpiercer

Image zoom Justina Mintz/TBS

If you’re onboard for a show which mixes near-future thrills with 2019 socio-political issues, then TBS’s Snowpiercer (premiering spring 2020) should be just the ticket. Set more than seven years after an attempt to reverse global warming has frozen the world, and based on the same graphic novels as the 2014 movie starring Chris Evans, Snowpiercer takes place on a globe-circumnavigating train where the class divides are rigorously, and sometimes violently, enforced. “We’re not a political show,” says director James Hawes (Doctor Who, Black Mirror). “It is adventure storytelling. But it obviously touches on a lot of themes from the news.”

In this series from Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, Jennifer Connelly plays Melanie Cavill, the head of hospitality who is also, “the voice of the train, she does the announcements to all of the passengers,” says the actress. Hamilton Tony-winner Daveed Diggs costars as Andre Layton, an ex-detective who is recruited by the train’s ruling authorities to track down a killer. “Layton is a resident of the tail, which is the lowest class all the way at the back of the train,” he says. “But he becomes useful for people uptrain.”

Diggs reveals that one of his biggest challenges is not getting lost in the show’s Vancouver studio, given every set is a train compartment. “You choose a door and hope it’s the right one,” he says, laughing. “I’m starting to figure it out. I made some intentional choices today and ended up where I wanted to go, so that’s a good sign.”

