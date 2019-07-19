Hear Taika Waititi as an app-loving alien in first Rick and Morty season 4 clip

Between FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, signing on for another Thor, and his upcoming film Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi is having one busy year. But not too busy to drop by the new season of Rick and Morty.

The Adult Swim comedy unveiled the first look at the uber-long-awaited fourth season Friday, with a clip featuring Waititi’s character: an alien named Glootie with an apparent proclivity for apps. It’s a bit unclear what exactly is going on in the clip, but it seems Morty’s hapless father, Jerry (voiced by Chris Parnell), is having second thoughts about an app he’s launched with Glootie’s help. One thing that won’t surprise fans of the show: Jerry hasn’t changed a bit.

Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland also stopped by EW’s video studio at Comic-Con on Friday, along with voice actors Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke. Details on the upcoming batch of episodes were kept tantalizingly vague. (Roiland cryptically said any merchandise featuring Glootie would be “very valuable.”)

However, Harmon and Roiland previously teased the new season to EW, revealing Paul Giamatti, Sam Neill, and Kathleen Turner will join Waititi among the show’s roster of guest stars. They also promised the infamously long waits between seasons would be vastly reduced in the future. (The third season aired in 2017.)

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon said. “We’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Rick and Morty returns at last in November.

