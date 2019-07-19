In real life, Geena Davis is an Olympic-level archer, but on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power she’ll get to wield She-Ra’s iconic sword— and EW has an exclusive look at the action.
The Thelma & Louise star has joined the cast of Netflix’s animated hit and — as seen in the season 3 trailer (above), which was released during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday — her character, Huntara, goes toe-to-to with Adora (Amiee Carrero).
Carerro, executive producer Noelle Stevenson, Karen Fukuhara (the voice of Glimmer), Marcus Scribner (the voice of Bow), and Lauren Ash (the voice of Scorpia) were on stage at the convention Friday to discuss working with Davis, the fan reaction to them reimagining the classic 1980s cartoon, and teasing what to expect in the upcoming season.
In addition to the season 3 trailer, the cast and Stevenson dished on a few other preview clips teasing the fate of Shadow Weaver (Lorraine Toussaint)…
Adora’s interaction with Light Hope (Morla Gorrondona)…
the introduction of Davis’ Huntera…
and how the show’s venture into the Crimson Waste will lead to an epic showdown between Catra (AJ Michalka) and a new foe, Tung Lashor (Jake Eberle).
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 3 launches Aug. 2 on Netflix.
