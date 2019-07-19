She-Ra and the Princesses of Power type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Animated,

Adventure

In real life, Geena Davis is an Olympic-level archer, but on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power she’ll get to wield She-Ra’s iconic sword— and EW has an exclusive look at the action.

The Thelma & Louise star has joined the cast of Netflix’s animated hit and — as seen in the season 3 trailer (above), which was released during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday — her character, Huntara, goes toe-to-to with Adora (Amiee Carrero).

Image zoom Huntara, Adora, Glimmer and Bow on She-Ra season 3 Netflix

Carerro, executive producer Noelle Stevenson, Karen Fukuhara (the voice of Glimmer), Marcus Scribner (the voice of Bow), and Lauren Ash (the voice of Scorpia) were on stage at the convention Friday to discuss working with Davis, the fan reaction to them reimagining the classic 1980s cartoon, and teasing what to expect in the upcoming season.

Image zoom Adora and Catra on She-Ra season 3 Netflix

In addition to the season 3 trailer, the cast and Stevenson dished on a few other preview clips teasing the fate of Shadow Weaver (Lorraine Toussaint)…

Image zoom Adora and Shadow Weaver on She-Ra season 3. Netflix

Adora’s interaction with Light Hope (Morla Gorrondona)…

Image zoom Adora and Light Hope on She-Ra season 3. Netflix

the introduction of Davis’ Huntera…

Image zoom She-Ra and Huntara on She-Ra season 3. Netflix

and how the show’s venture into the Crimson Waste will lead to an epic showdown between Catra (AJ Michalka) and a new foe, Tung Lashor (Jake Eberle).

Image zoom Catra and her Crimson Waste cohorts on She-Ra season 3. Netflix

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 3 launches Aug. 2 on Netflix.

