Lena Headey's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance character is 'brave warrior leader'

In the new Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel voice a trio of Gelflings named Rian, Brea, and Deet, who lead a rebellion against the terrifying Skeksis. A prequel to Jim Henson’s beloved 1982 film The Dark Crystal, the show boasts an impressive cast that also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg, and Lena Headey. The Game of Thrones actress plays Maudra Fara, the leader of Rian’s Gelfling clan.

“She’s a brave warrior leader of her clan, and she’s a little bit traditional,” says Lisa Henson, CEO of the Jim Henson Company and one of the show’s executive producers, about Headey’s character. “When she first hears that there’s been some sort of bad goings-on, she really doesn’t want to get involved. She wants to stay out of trouble. But then she gets drawn into the Gelfling mission and becomes a really important ally to the heroes.”

Speaking to EW ahead of the show’s sneak peek at San Diego Comic-Con this week, Henson says Headey is “just absolutely perfect” in the role. “There is a warmth to her performance,” she adds. “She cares deeply for her clan and for the well-being of all the Gelflings.” Hmm, sounds like Cersei should have take a page from her book.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance debuts Aug. 30 on Netflix. See an exclusive image of Headey’s character above.

