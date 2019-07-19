Watch Kristen Bell freak out meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom she dubs 'the new sloth'

Image zoom Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Have sloths been replaced in Kristen Bell’s heart?

The Veronica Mars star seems to suggest so in a (totally adorable) clip posted to her Instagram. In the clip, Bell, who is currently attending San Diego Comic-Con to tout the Veronica Mars revival, sees Lin-Manuel Miranda from across the room at the EW video studio and reacts the way any of us would: She totally freaks out.

The two greet each other and share a sweet hug afterward. Luckily for the internet, the entire exchange was caught on camera and shared to Bell’s Instagram with the caption, “Update from #sdcc2019 : Lin-Manuel Miranda is the new sloth.”

Bell is, of course, referring to a viral video that made the rounds in 2012 of her crying over meeting a sloth for the first time.

Miranda — who’s at Comic-Con promoting His Dark Materials and DuckTales — also posted about the encounter on his social media, tweeting a picture of him and Bell with the caption: “I don’t know if you’ve ever seen two total strangers scream ‘I Love You!!’ at each other across a crowded room but this is the picture we took right after we did that.”

I don’t know if you’ve ever seen two total strangers scream “I Love You!!” at each other across a crowded room but this is the picture we took right after we did that. @IMKristenBell #SanDiegoComicCon2019 pic.twitter.com/4jCriLD2Be — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 19, 2019

Earlier in the day, Bell appeared on a panel with Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas, executive producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright, and castmates Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, and Ryan Hansen, where the group dished about the new season and revealed that the show would be debuting a week early, starting today, on Hulu.

The Veronica Mars gang also told EW live at our Comic-Con 2019 video studio that the new revival is much more adult than the series’ original run, which first aired on UPN and the CW for three seasons, from 2004 to 2007, before a movie based on the show hit theaters in 2014.

Related content: