Game of Thrones stars reveal what it would take to get them to make a spin-off

Arya Stark may have had a long kill list, but Maisie Williams only has one item on her list of requirements if HBO wants her to eventually return for a Game of Thrones spin-off.

In San Diego for their hit series’ Comic-Con swan song, Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Jacob Anderson, Conleth Hill, and Isaac Hempstead Wright stopped by EW’s video suite, where they were asked if they’d hypothetically be interested in taking part in a spin-off down the road.

“If they invent zips and not have leather costumes that are laced up, that would be cool,” said Williams, to which Cunningham asked, “That’s all you would need?” Her simple response: “Yeah.”

Anderson was also in one condition: “If Grey Worm stays in Naath and we’re shooting in, like, Barbados, I’m down.” But for Cunningham, he doesn’t have an answer at this moment, because, “I couldn’t possibly consider that until I read the check.”

For more of the cast talking about their record number of Emmy nominations and the events of the final season, watch the video above.

