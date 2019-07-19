Fear the Walking Dead renewed for season 6 — plus a tease of the second half of season 5

Get ready for more Fear.

The Walking Dead spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a sixth season, producers announced during their San Diego Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Colby Minifie, Peter Jacobson and Colby Hollman will also joining the cast.

The team also released a trailer for the second half of season 5, premiering Aug. 11.

The trailer features the return of Logan (Matt Frewer), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sarah (Mo Collins) teamed up in a Grease-style drag race, and the entire crew in a faux documentary comprised of Al’s (Maggie Grace) video camera footage.

This all will come after the season 5 midseason finale, airing Sunday.

Image zoom Van Redin/AMC

The cast stopped by EW’s Comic-Con studio in San Diego to tease what fans can expect from Sunday’s “epic” episode.

“There is one thing I can say, I think: Wendell [Daryl Mitchell] has a big moment in episode 8,” actor Lennie James said. Jenna Elfman, who plays June, agreed the moment is “badass” and will “rip your heart out.”

“It was a midseason finale that felt like filming a finale,” star Alycia Debnam-Carey chimed back in. “It’s big in scope. It’s very big. It was an exhausting episode in a great way.”

Fear the Walking Dead’s midseason finale airs this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Watch the video above for more from the cast.

