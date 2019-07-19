DuckTales (2017 TV series) type TV Show Network Disney Channel Genre Animated,

Adventure

Disney Afternoon just made Comic-Con’s day.

DuckTales fans quacked their hands and went wild when, during the Disney Channel show’s annual panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the revival’s creators welcomed surprise panel guest Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has provided the voice of brainy superhero Gizmoduck on the series since season 1 (but finally made his long-awaited SDCC debut with the cast). In addition, the panel kept the surprises coming by revealing a jam-packed new ensemble poster teasing the season 2 and 3 arrivals of Daisy Duck, Goofy, and several beloved faces from the famed ‘90s “Disney Afternoon” line-up.

As the poster reveals, the current second and upcoming third seasons of DuckTales will add to its ever-expanding ensemble with appearances from Gadget, Chip, Dale, and Monterey Jack from Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, a grown-up Kit and Molly from TaleSpin, Gosalyn Mallard from Darkwing Duck, and more. All three shows, famous for their prime spots on Disney’s ‘90s animated afternoon programming block, have slowly but surely made their presences known on the modern DuckTales; recent introductions of characters like Drake Mallard and Don Karnage have only primed audiences for more familiar faces from the Disney Afternooniverse.

And yet, don’t overlook the huge significance in Daisy Duck finally joining her paramour Donald on the show, as the well-eyeshadowed character did not appear in the original late-‘80s run of DuckTales. Meanwhile, Goofy’s arrival quacks two boxes here—his tenure in the Mickey & Friends family is legendary on its own, but in the particular case of the modern DuckTales, Goofy’s dad-bod inclusion opens the door for the potential future of another cherished Afternoon title, Goof Troop (starring teen karaoke heartthrob Max Goof). That possibility has already been alluded to in a recent episode where Dewey and Della duet on a song from A Goofy Movie.

Of course, the new faces are but supporting players to the continued machinations of Huey, Dewey, Louie, Webby, Donald, Della, Launchpad, and Scrooge as they anchor Matt Youngberg and Frank Angones’ marvelous revival. Now in its third season, the show has long since graduated from its reboot roots to become its own joyously original adventure—and the clever reinventions of characters from the worlds of Disney Afternoon and Mickey & Friends are only continuing to add new riches to a series already overflowing with them.

