Creepshow trailer threatens to drive viewers insane

Ahead of Friday’s Creepshow panel at Comic-Con, the streaming service Shudder has announced that the horror anthology show will premiere, Sept. 26. Shudder has also released a trailer for the series, which is inspired by the George A. Romero-directed, Stephen King-written 1982 film of the same name. Finally, the streaming service has announced that the two Creepshow stories featured in the show’s premiere episode will be the King tale “Gray Matter,” which stars Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tobin Bell; and “House of the Head,” written by Josh Malerman (Bird Box).

Creepshow is executive-produced by makeup effects legend and Walking Dead EP-director Greg Nicotero.

“I was very ambitious and attacked Creepshow with a lot of tenacity,” Nicotero recently told EW. “We were set to do six episodes, but I insisted that we shoot 12 stories in six episodes, because I wanted that Creepshow feel. So, we ended up having to create an entirely new universe, with an entirely new cast, every three and a half days…it was crazy. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” But worth the effort, it seems. “Now that I’m seeing it coming together, and putting all the icing on the cake, it’s pretty spectacular.”

Watch the Creepshow trailer above.

To read more from the August issue of Entertainment Weekly, pick up a copy when it hit stands on July 25-26. You can buy all five covers, or purchase your individual favorites featuring Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, White Canary, and Batwoman. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: