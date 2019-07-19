Comic-Con 2019: Here's everything that happened on Day 2

Image zoom David James/Warner Bros.; Michael Desmond/Hulu; Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Day two of San Diego Comic-Con has arrived, which means this annual pop culture extravaganza is officially in full swing. The first day brought plenty of excitement, with a whole heap of trailers and news dropping. (Edward Furlong is back! Holy crap, that terrifying trailer for It Chapter Two!) The second day promises even more to come, with panels for Veronica Mars, Game of Thrones (sans showrunners), and Netflix’s The Witcher among the scheduled events, and EW will be there to bring you all the hottest scoops.

Read on for all the major news revealed during day two, and don’t forget to check out our live coverage of all your favorite casts from our video suite! (This post will be updated throughout the day to reflect breaking news.)

First trailer for Mayans M.C. season 2 released

Ahead of the show’s Sunday Comic-Con panel (moderated by EW’s own Lynette Rice), FX dropped the first trailer for Mayans M.C. season 2, teasing the tensions to come in the new season of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off.

Brandon Routh is returning as Superman for The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover

Supermen will abound in the CW’s massive Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Brandon Routh, who played the Man of Steel in 2006’s Superman Returns, will reprise the role for the crossover, alongside Tyler Hoechlin‘s Arrowverse version. Shortly after the news broke, the Legends of Tomorrowcast joined us in EW’s video studio, where Routh (who plays Ray Palmer/The Atom on the CW show) discussed donning the iconic suit once more.

EW exclusively revealed first look photos from TBS’ Snowpiercer

We finally have our first look at TBS’ long-awaited Snowpiercer TV adaptation, as EW unveiled exclusive photos showcasing stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly. Check out the photos here — if you’re not on board, you’re going to miss the train.

Hulu dropped the new season of Veronica Mars a week early

Fans eagerly awaiting Hulu’s revival of Veronica Mars found their wait cut short: It was announced at the end of the show’s panel that the new season was available effective immediately, jumping the announced July 26 premiere date by a week. Earlier, the cast joined EW’s Samantha Highfill to dish on the revival, promising a more “adult” show with plenty of buns and guns. Now you can see for yourself.

The Avengers crashed the Russo Brothers’ panel with adorable video messages

As the Avengers: Endgame directors reflected on their work and teased future projects in Hall H, some of the Avengers themselves popped in via video chat. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and Chadwick Boseman thanked fans for supporting Endgame before grilling the brothers with such urgent questions as which MCU Chris truly has America’s ass.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DuckTales revealed familiar faces to appear in upcoming episodes

Not only did Lin-Manuel Miranda make a surprise appearance on the DuckTales panel, but the panel unveiled a new poster revealing many familiar faces will pop up in upcoming episodes. Those include Daisy Duck, Goofy, and numerous characters from the beloved Disney Afternoon slate. Check out the poster and more exclusive images here.

Fear the Walking Dead renewed for season 6

Fans are eagerly awaiting Sunday’s midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead, but the show’s producers whetted fans’ appetites even more with the announcement that the show will return for a sixth season. The team also unveiled a trailer for the second half of season 5 (premiering Aug. 11) and announced new casting news, and the cast swung by the EW studio to tease the midseason finale.

The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira is leaving, Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll are joining, and there’s a trailer for season 10

The Walking Dead’s panel was a bittersweet affair, as Danai Gurira confirmed she’ll be departing the show after the upcoming 10th season. That wasn’t all, though: The TWD team dropped the first trailer for season 10, and announced that Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll are joining the cast. (It’s the circle of life — death? Walking death?) After all that, one more big surprise came at the panel’s end: a teaser for the Rick Grimes Walking Dead movie, which will be getting a theatrical release.

Steven Universe The Movie drops first trailer

One year after showrunner Rebecca Sugar announced Steven Universe The Movie at Comic-Con, she presented its first trailer, and performed one of the songs from the film with some of the cast. Have we mentioned it’s a musical?

Netflix releases The Witcher trailer

Our first proper glimpse at Netflix’s The Witcher (based on the immensely popular novels and videogames) arrived in the form of the show’s first trailer. The showrunner and cast, led by Henry Cavill, also stopped by to discuss the fantasy series (which is NOT the next Game of Thrones), with Cavill dishing on why being cast was a “dream come true.”

Mehcad Brooks leaving Supergirl in season 5

Superman’s pal James Olson is moving on. EW exclusively revealed that Mehcad Brooks, who has played the role on Supergirl since the show began, will be leaving the CW series in the first half of season 5.

Amazon renews The Boys for season 2 ahead of first season premiere

The hard-R superhero satire The Boys, starring Karl Urban, scored an early season 2 renewal, ahead of the show’s July 26 debut on Amazon Prime Video.

First Rick and Morty season 4 clip released, featuring Taika Waititi

Rick and Morty fans still have a few more months of waiting before season 4 finally arrives, but the Adult Swim comedy unveiled a clip from the new season featuring Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi as an app-loving alien named Glootie. Creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon also swung by the EW studio, but kept details on the new episodes tantalizingly vague. (Roiland cryptically said any merchandise featuring Glootie would be “very valuable.”)

Kristen Bell met Lin-Manuel Miranda, and they both freaked out

Comic-Con is always full of surprises, even for people who know a lot more going in than the average fan. Kristen Bell spotted Lin-Manuel Miranda across the room at EW’s video studio, and both got adorably excited. Bell documented the sweet encounter on her Instagram, and the two posed for a photo together, which Miranda made his new profile pic on Twitter. By gosh, there is sweetness and goodness left in this world.

Image zoom Eric Ray Davidson for EW

Archer renewed for season 11

Archer fans rejoice! The animated adult comedy has been renewed for an 11th season, and the show’s producers revealed Friday that the series plans to return to its spy agency roots after Sterling Archer awakes from his three-year coma in the forthcoming season 10 finale. For more on the new season’s shakeup, check out EW’s exclusive conversation with executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.

Mark Hamill brings the house down

During the panel for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Friday, Netflix’s prequel series to Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 fantasy classic, star Mark Hamill brought the crowd to its feet when he was presented with the 2019 Comic-Con Icon Award, which is “presented to an individual or group who’s been instrumental in creating greater awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms.” The entire first episode of the new series was also screened during the panel.

Game of Thrones graces the Con for the very last time

The cast — including Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) — reflected on their time on the show, the fans’ divided reactions to the final season, their favorite lines, what they took from the set, and what they will miss most about the show. Click here to go inside the panel, which was moderated by EW’s James Hibberd.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brave Warriors talk early roles, awkward sex scenes

Castmembers John Bradley, Cameron Cuffe, Michael Emerson, Aidan Gillen, Cress Williams, and William Zabka spoke with EW editor-at-large Lynette Rice about their many on and off-screen battles, big and small. We learned that Zabka once had a small spot in an episode of The Love Boat, but ruined it by staring straight into the camera the whole time. As for unfortunate sex scenes, Cuffe won the day, saying that following the advice of a bodybuilding blog, he ate no carbs for three weeks before the scene, then feasted on them the day before. “I woke up the next day and I looked brilliant,” he said. “But what the bodybuilding blog failed to say is that when you flood your system with carbohydrates when your stomach isn’t used to it, you’re gonna look great, but you’re really gonna need to poop. Really, really badly. Really, really suddenly. Click here to read about the messy ending.

