Chadwick Boseman goes on a manhunt in action-packed 21 Bridges trailer

Even on a Black Panther hiatus, Chadwick Boseman‘s on-screen life is still pretty action heavy.

During the Russo Brothers’ Comic-Con panel on Friday, the new 21 Bridges trailer debuted to the Hall H crowd in attendance in a flurry of bullets, explosions, subway scuffles, and Big Apple car chases.

Boseman recorded a video message for said panel, talking about how much he loves the Russos and introducing the footage. The actor, 41, told the audience that it was their involvement that made him sign on. “They actually came to me the night of the premiere of Infinity War, after I died,” he said with a laugh.

Boseman stars in 21 Bridges, which is produced by his Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, as NYPD detective Andre Davis. His father was also a cop, but he died when Andre was just a kid. As an adult, Andre is faced with an unenviable task: find the crooks who killed eight NYPD police officers in a robbery gone wrong. To do that, he has a crazy idea.

“Close the island?” Andre tells his team. Which island? “Manhattan,” he says. That means all 21 bridges leading in and out of the city are closed.

Brian Kirk, who helmed episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones and Showtime’s Penny Dreadful, directs 21 Bridges, which stars J.K. Simmons (Justice League), Taylor Kitsch (HBO’s True Detective), Stephan James (Amazon’s Homecoming), Sienna Miller (American Woman), and Keith David (OWN’s Greenleaf).

The film, which moved out of its July release date, will now open in theaters this September.

—Additional reporting by Devan Coggan.

