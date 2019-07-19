Brandon Routh on his second chance as Superman in the Arrowverse crossover

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh is just as excited about his playing Superman again as you are.

In the forthcoming Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Routh, who currently plays Ray Palmer/the Atom on Legends, will suit up as the Man of Steel, a role he previously played in 2006’s Superman Returns. When Routh dropped by EW’s San Diego Comic-Con video studio Friday, he said there was a “mix of feelings” when the producers first approached him about throwing the cape on again, but since then he’s come around to the idea because he views it as a second chance to do something he didn’t do before.

“It’s an opportunity for me to kind of say hello and goodbye to the character in a way I didn’t get to the first time,” Routh tells EW in the video above. “Being a young individual of 24, 25, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to do this for years and make multiple movies.’ And that of course didn’t happen. I’m just very honored to be able to do this one last time.”

Routh, of course, isn’t the only Superman in “Crisis.” Tyler Hoechlin, who plays the Arrowverse’s version of the Boy Scout, will also appear in the five-night event, which means his and Routh’s Supermen will be from different time frames. Start speculating now!

Based on DC Comics’ multiverse-shattering ’80s event, the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will include Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Legends, and Batwoman (which premieres later this year), making it the Arrowverse’s biggest crossover yet.

Routh’s role in “Crisis” isn’t the only big Legends news that came out today: Fans also learned that star Caity Lotz will make her directorial debut with the fifth episode of season 5, which will air in 2020. “I spent the whole summer [getting] ready for it, talking to [The Flash’s] Danielle Panabaker a lot, too,” Lotz said. “We have this whole little girls crew supporting each other.”

“If Caity is light in a couple of episodes, fans, don’t get mad at us please. Just know that she was in a prep meeting,” said executive producer Phil Klemmer. Fellow EP Keto Shimizu added, “We’re trying to give her the best opportunity as possible, which means not working her.”

The producers are currently breaking the story for Lotz’s episode, and found inspiration in an unlikely place. “We were pitching it this morning as we were walking around the streets. I think we might have found the hook, though, just here in San Diego,” Klemmer said. Shimizu continued, “Yeah, we were inspired by something in the streets.”

Watch the full video above to hear the cast and producers reflect on the journey so far. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return in 2020 on the CW.

