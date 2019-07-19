Comic-Con 2019
Batwoman star Ruby Rose says she has to pull out of Comic-Con: 'It is devastating'

By Rachel Yang
July 19, 2019 at 01:05 AM EDT

As the first day of San Diego Comic-Con came to a close on Thursday, Batwoman star Ruby Rose took to Instagram to announce that she would not be attending the convention. In the video, the actress apologized, explaining that the Batwoman team needed more time to finish the “ambitious episode.”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Rose called the news “devastating,” as she had wanted to attend Comic-Con for a long time and was scheduled to be speaking at two “incredible panels” on Saturday.

“I’m not going to be there, which stinks, a lot. But just know that we tried everything that we could humanly to be there,” Rose said. “It wasn’t until really now that we realized there wasn’t any other way to finish this episode, this ambitious episode that we’re doing, and create this amazing show that really is special.

“We want you to love it and be proud of it, and be entertained and to laugh and to cry and to be empowered,” she continued. “And that means that in this particular instance, I got to work and bring Kate Kane, Batwoman to the screen.”

The Australian actress ended the video by thanking her fans for their support and promising to “make it up to” them.

Batwoman, set to premiere Oct. 6 on The CW, follows Rose’s Kane as she takes over responsibility for Gotham in the absence of her cousin, Bruce Wayne. Speaking to EW, showrunner Caroline Dries praised Rose, who is the first LGBTQ superhero to headline a TV series.

“She’s everything that I wish I could be, that I had the guts to be,” Dries said. “She’s a really courageous, no bulls— badass who knows herself very well and is not afraid of sharing that with the world.”

Executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter will be participating in an on-stage A&A following the pilot screening in Ballroom 20.

